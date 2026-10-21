After 75 years serving Monticello and Buffalo, Stellis Health plans to join CentraCare

Stellis Health plans to become part of CentraCare, the two organizations announced. They have a goal of completing the change with the arrival of the new year.

For now, Stellis clinics and team members will continue operating as usual, and patients can keep seeing their current providers, the organizations said.

Stellis shareholders have voted to move forward. The organizations still need to complete final agreements and get required regulatory review and approval. The announcement did not include financial terms.

Stellis has provided care in Monticello, Buffalo and surrounding communities for 75 years.

Under the proposed agreement, Stellis physicians, advanced practice providers and team members would join CentraCare. The organizations said the move would improve coordination between primary care, specialty care and hospital services.

The two already work together, particularly in Monticello, where Stellis physicians provide care at CentraCare – Monticello Hospital. Both also use Epic, an electronic medical record system.

CentraCare President and CEO Ken Holmen said the organizations need to be "thoughtful about how we position our organizations for the future" as health care changes rapidly. Stellis Health President Frank Anderson said Stellis "has been built on the simple idea of neighbors caring for neighbors," and called the partnership a chance to carry those values forward.

Stellis Health CEO Brent Wilde said providers and employees have built lasting relationships with patients and families, and that the commitment to communities "isn't changing."