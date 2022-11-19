Watch CBS News
Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.

Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day.

"We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."

A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

November 19, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

