State trooper who fatally shot Ricky Cobb II received MADD MN rookie award in May

Ricky Cobb II's family calls for state troopers involved in his shooting death to be fired, charged

Ricky Cobb II's family calls for state troopers involved in his shooting death to be fired, charged

Ricky Cobb II's family calls for state troopers involved in his shooting death to be fired, charged

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a driver during a traffic stop received a rookie award earlier this spring.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the trooper who killed Ricky Cobb II as Ryan Londregan. He has about a year and a half of experience with the patrol.

The BCA identified the other troopers involved as Brett Seide and Garrett Erickson. Neither used force during the traffic stop, the BCA said.

In May, Londregan received an outstanding rookie award for DWI enforcement from the Minnesota chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The award states he was able to locate and remove 125 impaired drivers from the roadway last year.

Congratulations, Trooper Londregan! Minnesota State Patrol Posted by MADD Minnesota on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

"Trooper Londregan has been a welcomed addition to the ranks of the West Metro State Patrol District, and a valued member of the State Troopers. His enforcement efforts have without question had an impact, and will for years to come," the patrol's Lt. John Fritz said in the social media posting.

Cobb's family on Wednesday called for the three state troopers involved to be fired and charged. Gov. Tim Walz posted a message on social media Wednesday afternoon to say he has been in contact with Cobb's mother.

"I just spoke with Ricky Cobb II's mother to offer my condolences. I assured her that a swift, thorough investigation has already begun and that we will do everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened," Walz said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, troopers pulled Cobb over on Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis because his tail lights weren't on, the BCA said. The department said Cobb was wanted by Ramsey County law enforcement for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case.

The DPS released edited video of the traffic stop and shooting Tuesday. The video showed three troopers approaching Cobb's car and asking him to exit. After Cobb asked to see his attorney, the troopers repeated their commands to exit before opening the car's doors and trying to pull him out of it. It was at that point, according to the BCA, that Londregan shot Cobb.

The BCA is leading the investigation.