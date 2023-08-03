Ricky Cobb II's family calls for state troopers involved in his shooting death to be fired, charged

Ricky Cobb II's family calls for state troopers involved in his shooting death to be fired, charged

Ricky Cobb II's family calls for state troopers involved in his shooting death to be fired, charged

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota family wants three state troopers fired and charged for a deadly shooting during a traffic stop.

That shooting killed 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II early Monday morning while he was driving on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis.

Cobb's family is both angry and in a lot of pain right now, but we saw Wednesday how much of the community stands with them.

It's emotional support, and also amplifying their calls for action from people in positions of power.

RELATED: Video released in trooper's fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II in Minneapolis

When they watched footage Tuesday of their loved one's deadly traffic stop, Cobb's family saw a desperate need for justice.

"I'm here to be a voice and stand strong like a rock that I am for my son and speak out," said Nyra Fields-Miller, Cobb's mother.

"My brother was a good man. He was a provider for all of us. He protected all of us," said Octavia Ruffin, Cobb's sister.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the stop was for tail lights that weren't on. When they pulled him over, troopers say they discovered Cobb was wanted for violating a no-contact order in a domestic violence case.

Ricky Cobb II WCCO

"A no-contact order doesn't mean that an officer immediately gets to escalate to using force," said Emma Pederson, of Communities United Against Police Brutality.

The state patrol released a blurred video on Tuesday. In it, the troopers tell, then shout at Cobb to get out of the car. Two shots come as he pulls away. The three troopers are now on leave.

"We are calling upon Gov. Walz to fire all three officers," said community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong.

Late Wednesday evening, Communities United Against Police Brutality and Racial Justice Network jointly called for the investigation to be removed from the hands of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), and instead given to an independent use-of-force investigator. They say since the BCA and the state patrol are both under the umbrella of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the investigation can't be truly independent.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association urged in a statement to quote: "...let the investigation and legal process continue without interruption or influence."

RELATED: "We're constantly re-traumatized": North Minneapolis community reacts to the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II

Cobb's family hopes that the investigation leads to charges, and change.

"I would like those officers to man up, and let's bring justice forth," Fields-Miller said.

Gov. Tim Walz's posted a message on social media Wednesday afternoon to say he has been in contact with Fields-Miller.

"I just spoke with Ricky Cobb II's mother to offer my condolences. I assured her that a swift, thorough investigation has already begun and that we will do everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened," Walz said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also posted a message of support to Cobb's family.

"Ricky Cobb II's family deserves answers. A full investigation must occur to get all the facts," Klobuchar said.

The BCA's goal is to finish that investigation within 60 days. Then it's up to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty whether to charge any of the troopers with a crime.