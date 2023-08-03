BCA names trooper who shot, killed Ricky Cobb II during Minneapolis traffic stop

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators have named the Minnesota state trooper who shot and killed Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop Monday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Ryan Londregan fatally shot Cobb.

The Department of Public Safety said troopers pulled Cobb over on Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Monday because his tail lights weren't on. The department said Cobb was wanted by Ramsey County law enforcement for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety

The DPS released edited video of the traffic stop and shooting Tuesday. The video showed three troopers approaching Cobb's car and asking him to exit. After Cobb asked to see his attorney, the troopers repeated their commands to exit before opening the car's doors and trying to pull him out of it. It was at that point, according to the BCA, that Londregan shot Cobb.

As Cobb's car pulled away, Londregan and Seide were knocked down and suffered minor injuries, the BCA said.

The BCA identified the other troopers involved as Brett Seide and Garrett Erickson. Neither used force during the traffic stop, the BCA said.

All three troopers are on standard administrative leave.

Londregan has "about a year-and-a-half of law enforcement experience," the BCA said.

Investigators found a handgun in the backseat of Cobb's car after the stop, though "at no point on available video is Cobb II seen holding the gun," the BCA said.

Cobb's family on Wednesday called for the three state troopers involved to be fired and charged.

The BCA's investigation is ongoing.