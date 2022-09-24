Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

State Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in Yellow Medicine County crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Sept. 23, 2022
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Sept. 23, 2022 01:16

YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in western Minnesota on Friday.

Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving north on Highway 75 when it crashed into a car driving south around 7:30 p.m. 

Maria Christine Hanson, 32, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Souix Falls.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 2:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.