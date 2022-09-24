State Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in Yellow Medicine County crash

YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in western Minnesota on Friday.

Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving north on Highway 75 when it crashed into a car driving south around 7:30 p.m.

Maria Christine Hanson, 32, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Souix Falls.