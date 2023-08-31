Afro Deli, Union Hmong Kitchen among State Fair's 2023 "Best Award" winners

Afro Deli is one of the newest State Fair food vendors

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Every year, officials with the Minnesota State Fair single out the cream of the crop among fair vendors. On Thursday, the fair unveiled 2023's official winners of the "Best Awards."

Among the winners were two high-profile recent food vendors with an eye toward giving fairgoers a truly international culinary experience. Afro Deli and Union Hmong Kitchen were dubbed two of the best from this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Earlier this summer, Afro Deli founder and CEO Abdirahman Kahin told WCCO that it was "a dream" to be at the fair. He waited for years for the opportunity to take his African cuisine to the State Fair stage, but 2023 was his "lucky" break, he told WCCO.

Afro Deli's centerpiece offering this year has been their signature sambusa -- a pastry with chicken, beef or veggie filling. The sambusas were one of the foods that got a perfect four-star rating from WCCO's digital team, who have been reviewing the new foods since the fair kicked off.

Afro Deli is also selling sweet plantains and a special sweet, spicy Somali tea. It's generally served hot, but Afro Deli is offering it iced for the state's biggest summer occasion.

Kahin is no stranger to honors. Kahin was recently named the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

As for Union Hmong Kitchen, this wasn't their first year vending at the fair, but it was their first year selling a family tradition. Chef Yia Vang introduced WCCO to his venue's Galabao, a steamed bun with meat and a hardboiled egg, flash-frozen only to be re-steamed at the fair.

The buns were made with love by Vang's mother and the rest of her church crew. Being the first to serve Hmong food at the fair isn't something Vang takes lightly.

"The Hmong people have been here for almost 50 years, and last year was the first Hmong food vendor that was brought into the fair," Vang said. "There were a lot of young Hmong kids that were working with us, high schoolers. To be able to look in their eyes and say, 'You guys are a part of history.'"

The criteria for being named one of the fair's best include:

Provide exceptional, efficient customer service and an outstanding experience for fair guests

Knowledgeable staff with positive attitudes who are courteous, thoughtful and professional

An amazing visual presentation and positive image

Present a premium quality product/service

Offer great value

The remaining winners of the 2023 "Best Awards" were: