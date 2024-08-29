Minnesota Department of Public Safety named among State Fair's "best of" winners for 2024

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety was named among the dozen winners of the Minnesota State Fair's annual "best of" award winners, alongside such other fair staples as the Crazy Mouse roller coaster, the Mighty Midway's Milk Can Game and the foodie staple The Blue Barn.

The state's public safety department was lauded for sharing "information about driver and vehicle services, traffic safety, hiring and the many services and resources provided by this state agency." The department can be found in the Education Building at the fair.

The Department of Public Safety has had a long-standing presence at the fair. In 2022, they helped state officials distribute 10,000 free gun locks at the fair as part of a "Make Minnesota Safe & Secure" initiative. Gov. Tim Walz said the aim was to reduce deaths by suicide, thefts, and crimes committed with guns.

"As a veteran and lifelong hunter, I am committed to safe and responsible gun ownership," Walz, who is currently campaigning alongside Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as her running mate, said in 2022. "By making gun locks free and accessible at the Minnesota State Fair, we are helping more gun owners keep themselves, their loved ones, and their communities safe."

Policing has been a top concern for event organizers, amid increased scrutiny over public safety in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

This year, Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is overseeing 185 officers from more than 65 agencies during the run of the fair. Police are also collaborating with the Community Ambassadors, a violence interrupter group focused on defusing tensions among young people. Last weekend, police investigated after a fairgoer was injured in an apparent stabbing.

Every year, officials with the Minnesota State Fair single out the cream of the crop among fair vendors, and have been doing so for the better part of the last decade. On Thursday, the fair unveiled 2024's full slate of official winners.

Among the other winners were the caricatures by artist Cindy Berglund, who has been drawing exaggerated portraits of fairgoers for nearly 50 years; the Puppy Express ride, which "has provided joy and fun at the Minnesota State Fair for 14 years" in the Kidway; and Tot Boss, which offers one of this year's heralded new foods — Dill Pickle Tots.

The criteria for being named one of the fair's best include:

Provide exceptional, efficient customer service and an outstanding experience for fair guests

Knowledgeable staff with positive attitudes who are courteous, thoughtful and professional

An amazing visual presentation and positive image

Present a premium quality product/service

Offer great value

The remaining winners of the 2024 "Best Awards" were:

Anderson Bros Outdoors : "This local family-owned and operated business designs and builds outdoor living spaces featuring swimming pools, patios, patio covers, decks and porches."

: "This local family-owned and operated business designs and builds outdoor living spaces featuring swimming pools, patios, patio covers, decks and porches." Blue Barn : "Blue Barn is known for serving approachable comfort food with a twist, including one of this year's official news foods - the PB Bacon Cakes. Their iconic building has been one of the anchor businesses of the West End since the redevelopment of that area 10 years ago."

: "Blue Barn is known for serving approachable comfort food with a twist, including one of this year's official news foods - the PB Bacon Cakes. Their iconic building has been one of the anchor businesses of the West End since the redevelopment of that area 10 years ago." Crazy Mouse : "This spinning roller coaster ride has been a mainstay at the Minnesota State Fair since 2000."

: "This spinning roller coaster ride has been a mainstay at the Minnesota State Fair since 2000." Demetri's Fine Greek Food : "Serves a wide variety of menu items, including chicken in-a-pita, shish kabobs, gyros, Greek salads, baklava, gyro fries and a new item this year - Greek fries. Demetri's is celebrating 25 years at the fair."

: "Serves a wide variety of menu items, including chicken in-a-pita, shish kabobs, gyros, Greek salads, baklava, gyro fries and a new item this year - Greek fries. Demetri's is celebrating 25 years at the fair." Homespun Gifts and Décor : "Sells a long list of merchandise including apparel for all ages, Minnesota-themed gifts, jewelry, coffee mugs, kitchenware and more. They work exclusively with Minnesota-based small businesses."

: "Sells a long list of merchandise including apparel for all ages, Minnesota-themed gifts, jewelry, coffee mugs, kitchenware and more. They work exclusively with Minnesota-based small businesses." Milk Can Game : "This game was designed and constructed especially for the Mighty Midway by the owner who has been part of the fair for 56 years."

: "This game was designed and constructed especially for the Mighty Midway by the owner who has been part of the fair for 56 years." Orange Treet : "Serves whipped Julius-style drinks, smoothies and fresh-squeezed lemonade."

: "Serves whipped Julius-style drinks, smoothies and fresh-squeezed lemonade." Pria Handmade Accessories: "Sells jewelry, hats and bags hand-woven and hand-beaded by Colombian artisans who are mostly single moms."