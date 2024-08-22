Officers from 65+ law enforcement agencies staffing Minnesota State Fair police force

More than 65 law enforcement agencies helping with fair security

More than 65 law enforcement agencies helping with fair security

More than 65 law enforcement agencies helping with fair security

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Welcoming hundreds of thousands of people to the Minnesota State Fair and keeping them safe is no small task.

Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is overseeing 185 officers from more than 65 agencies.

He says the biggest thing is having a visual presence.

"It's a community engagement detail," Knafla said. "They're out interacting with the public, being visible, interacting with the kids, assisting with medicals, assisting with lost kids."

There are also undercover officers dressed in plainclothes as well as police from several partnering agencies.

Metal detectors and bag checks greet people at the entrances.

Guns aren't allowed, but two years ago, there was a shooting in the Midway.

Knafla says they've taken steps to prevent anything like that from happening again.

"Increased the height of some of the fences, made the fences a little more difficult to climb, added barbed wire around the perimeter and we added a lot of cameras and improved lighting around the perimeter," he said.

Outside the fairgrounds, St. Paul police are running traffic control and patrols.

Once again, they're collaborating with nearby neighbors as well as the Community Ambassadors, a violence interrupter group focused on defusing tensions among young people.

"We talk to them and say, 'Not here. This is a community and a family event. If you need something talk to us. Let's talk through whatever situation it is.'" said Randy Freeman, one of the Ambassadors.

There are about 50 ambassadors who will be walking the neighborhood streets from 4 p.m. to midnight every day of the fair.

"Folks can feel assured that the Fair's a safe place to come, probably the safest place in Minnesota right now," Knafla said.