Body cam footage shows gunman opening fire on southern Minnesota police, injuring officer

New body camera video shows the chaotic moments when police officers came under fire last month in St. Peter, Minnesota. A standoff triggered a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood in the small college town.

Still images from footage released Tuesday by the St. Peter Police Department shows the 21-year-old suspect aiming a shotgun down a staircase at officers inside a residence of someone he knew on the city's north side on June 18. Minutes before, the suspect had fled Mankato police in a vehicle.

A still image from an officer's body camera footage showing the moment a gunman fired at law enforcement inside a St. Peter residence on June 18, 2026. Mankato Police

St. Peter officer Austin Buss was hit in the arm and ballistic vest from the barrage of bullets. He's now recovering at home.

The suspect was later found dead inside the residence. Police helped a woman and a girl get out of the home safely before gunfire broke out.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating.