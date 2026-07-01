Woman, boy found dead inside St. Paul apartment unit; police investigating

Police in St. Paul are investigating after officers found two people dead inside an apartment unit Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex on the 100 block of Robert Street South around 1:45 p.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman and a boy dead inside the apartment unit.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around their deaths.

Police say there is no threat to the public and that no suspects are being sought at this time.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victims and determine their causes of death.