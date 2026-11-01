No evidence of gunfire at St. Paul's Union Depot after chaos at vendor market, police say

There have been no arrests after an apparent fight caused chaos at Union Depot in St. Paul on Halloween night.

St. Paul police say they got reports of shots fired on the 200 block of Fourth Street East just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers cleared the building and found no evidence of a shooting.

Attendees say a fight broke out during a vendor market, which they described as a way for Somali businesses to engage with a broader community.

"Seemed like a gunshot, but wasn't really a gunshot, so everybody started running. That's where the chaos, the cops getting called and everything came out of," Ade Abdullhi, who attended the event, said.

"I feel like one bad apple doesn't ruin the tree. It was great to see someone trying to step and give the community and small businesses places to sell and make money, especially in this economy," Ahmed Mohamed, another attendee, said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.