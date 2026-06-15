Three shot, including teen, during basketball game in St. Paul, police say

Three people were hurt in a shooting during a basketball game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, police said.

Gunshots were reported on the 190 block of Cayuga Street just before 8:45 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department. Responding officers found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the knee. Another victim, a man, showed up to Regions Hospital around the same time.

"Preliminary information suggests that a large group was playing basketball when shots were fired," police said.

About two-and-a-half hours after the shooting, a third victim arrived at Regions with a gunshot wound to the hand.

All three people who were shot are expected to survive, police said.

No one has been arrested. The shooting is under investigation.