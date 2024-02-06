St. Paul educators to take strike vote after months without contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Teachers in St. Paul Public Schools will soon decide on whether to hit the picket line.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) says its members, who have been working without a contract since the start of July, will vote on Feb. 15 to authorize a strike.

SPFE says its executive board "voted unanimously" Monday to authorize the vote for its teachers, educational assistants, and school and community service professionals bargaining groups.

SPFE wants mental health teams better staffed in all district buildings, more money for recruitment and retention, less expensive health insurance, fewer caseloads and more resources for staff working with students who have special needs.

Mental health resource issues were also at the forefront of the union's last strike in 2020, as well as in 2022, when members last took a strike vote. A strike was averted that year after both sides reached agreements on mental health support increases, as well as class size caps, guaranteed recess and wage increases for educational assistants.

SPFE says it filed jointly with SPPS for mediation in December. Its second mediation session is scheduled for Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, SPPS Superintendant Joe Gothard will be involved in livestreamed interviews as part of his quest to become the next leader of Madison Metropolitan School District in Wisconsin.

Gothard, a Madison native who has spent most of his career in that district, is one of three finalists for the job. He has led SPPS since 2017.

