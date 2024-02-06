St. Cloud area educators, school district reach tentative contract agreement

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Educators in the St. Cloud area have reached a tentative contract agreement with their school district.

The St. Cloud Education Association (SCEA) announced the two-year deal with St. Cloud Area School District 742 on Tuesday morning.

The union says educators, who have been working without a contract since the end of June, will see wage gains, with pay increases of up to 4.5% annually depending on where employees are on the salary schedule.

The salary and extra-curricular schedules for teachers will increase by 4% in year one and 2.25% in year two, according to SCEA.

The district also agreed to increase contributions to family health insurance by 5% in year one, and teachers who have been working 12 or more years will see increases in longevity pay.

SCEA says teachers will also accrue 15 minutes a day towards teacher collaboration time.



Members will vote on the agreement on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 at their individual schools. If it's ratified, the district's board of education will take its final vote during its school board meeting on Feb. 21.

St. Cloud Area School District 742 oversees eight elementary schools, three middle schools, three high schools, plus several early learners and alternative programs. The district also runs the Central Minnesota Virtual Academy.

Its schools are in several central Minnesota communities, including St. Cloud, Clear Lake, Clearwater, Collegeville, Luxemburg, Pleasant Lake, St. Augusta, St. Joseph and Waite Park.