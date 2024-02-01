Watch CBS News
In new report, Minneapolis teachers union claims district's budget problems are exaggerated

By Pauleen Le, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Education union members say Minneapolis Public Schools can and needs to pay more if it wants to keep them.

Members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers plan to release a new report Thursday morning detailing how they say the district's reported budget shortfalls are exaggerated.  

MFT says one of MPS's main arguments during ongoing contract talks is its inability to pay educators more due to budget cuts.

The union says MPS has projected a deficit each fall for the last five years, only to post a surplus the following summer. 

It also says the district spends 16% of its budget on outside contracts, far outpacing the 11% average that similar districts spend.   

MFT also says MPS has increased spending on administration and district support like human resources, legal and finance by 19% each over the past six years while cutting spending on instruction by 5%.

The union says if the district can reprioritize funding towards educators it will help fill open educator jobs, reducing turnover and shrinking class sizes.

MFT says it has met with the district for 10 negotiation sessions. The union is looking for an 8.5% salary increase in the first year of the next contract and 7.5% in the second.

WCCO has reached out to MPS for comment.

