St. Paul sues Maplewood over police firearm training facility

The City of St. Paul, Minnesota, is suing neighboring Maplewood over their opposition to its long-standing police firearm training facility.

Officers for Minnesota's capital city train on a property there. In May, the Maplewood City Council approved a resolution opposing it.

From time to time, neighbors say Linwood Avenue isn't as quiet as it was on Saturday.

"It's like a war," said John Gregerson, who's lived across the street since the early 80s.

One of the metro's few firing ranges lies in Maplewood. It's been used by St. Paul police for over 50 years, all made possible by a lease with Ramsey County ending in 2073.

"It's really a lot more than target practice. It's about decision making," said St. Paul Assistant Police Chief Paul Ford.

Last year, the Maplewood City Council approved a conditional use permit for St. Paul to rebuild the small building used as a classroom, restroom and office space on the property. When St. Paul had to re-submit the proposal due budget constraints, it was denied after the council said they didn't want it at all.

WCCO

"I don't really know what the reason is for the denial of the conditional use permit," said Ford.

In a Sept. 22 lawsuit, the capital city is appealing their denial of that permit saying police provided additional info the city council requested, like showing future plans to manage lead, but wasn't provided a written reason for the denial.

The City of Maplewood declined to comment. Their response to the complaint is due Oct. 14.

"I'm a very big supporter of the police," said Gregerson, adding that he knew about the range when purchasing the property. "But I don't think since it's been so built up around here, now that it belongs."

WCCO reached out to the developer building properties hugging the east side of the range, but hasn't heard back.

"I'm sure if we told the City of Maplewood we'd use this property for something else we'd get it approved instantly," Ford said.

Ford says they've done all they can.

"I just doesn't belong anymore," Gregerson told WCCO.

St. Paul police says they plan to continue using the space throughout its long lease whether the reconstruction of its building on-site is approved or not.

Ramsey County says they're monitoring ongoing conversations.