Maplewood man twice convicted for St. Paul wire theft accused of stealing wire Friday

A Maplewood, Minnesota man has been charged for the fourth time for allegedly stealing wire from St. Paul streetlights, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.

The charges say the 35-year-old was riding a bike near 1178 Mclean Avenue in St. Paul on Friday when he stopped at a streetlight and pulled out a wire.

A witness saw him cut the wire and ride away. Officers stopped him soon after and found he was carrying a screwdriver, a wire cutter, a multitool and a socket wrench, according to the complaint.

A public works representative said the damage to the streetlight would cost the city $3,000.

The man was charged Monday with one count of energy or telecom damage, damage to property and possession of burglary tools.

He was convicted twice for possession of burglary tools after he stole wires from a streetlight on two separate occasions last August. He failed to appear to a summons in June after he was accused of stealing wire from a city streetlight in April.

St. Paul has temporarily paused streetlight repairs after spending $2.5 million over the past few years restoring damaged lights. Before 2024, annual repairs cost the city $100,000.

Officials said the hardest hit areas remain in remote areas, including Como Regional Park, Mississippi River Boulevard and Phalen Regional Park.

Note: The above video first aired on July 17, 2026.