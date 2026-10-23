St. Paul police seek help finding suspect in reported kidnapping and burglary

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old man in connection with a reported kidnapping and burglary that happened Thursday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Como Avenue around 9:10 a.m. after someone reported that a man attempted to pull a woman from her apartment through a window, officials said.

An arrest warrant for 27-year-old Eduart Gomez Ochoa has been issued in connection with the alleged incident.

Eduart Gomez Ochoa, 27. St. Paul Police Department

Anyone with information about Ochoa's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and avoid approaching or confronting him.

Court records show Ochoa is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary in an incident on the 1500 block of Westminster Street in May. According to a criminal complaint, a male, later identified as Ochoa, entered through an apartment window in the area during the morning of May 7 and sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene.

Ochoa was apprehended in connection with the May incident 10 days after it happened, the complaint said. While speaking with law enforcement on May 17, he admitted to assaulting her, according to the court document. He allegedly denied entering the apartment through a window and told investigators he met up with her at a gas station and they came in together.

The complaint said the girl told police she didn't know who Ochoa was.