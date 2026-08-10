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St. Paul police shoot domestic assault suspect outside Regions Hospital, department says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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St. Paul police shot a domestic assault suspect outside Regions Hospital Monday morning, a department spokesperson told WCCO.

In a social media post, the St. Paul Police Department said its officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 400 block of Temperance Street around 9:15 a.m.

"On scene, the caller told officers the suspect had fled and was armed," the department said.

Police found the suspect on the 200 block of East 12th Street just before 9:30 a.m., which is when police shot him, according to the department spokesperson.

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WCCO

The suspect is "currently being treated at Regions Hospital," police said, and no officers were hurt.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate.

This story will be updated.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

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