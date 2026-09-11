Man convicted in the 1970 killing of a St. Paul police officer denied supervised release

The Minnesota Department of Corrections has denied supervised release for a man convicted in the 1970 killing of a St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer.

The decision on Ronald Reed, 76, was made in a vote at the Supervised Release Board's meeting on Friday. The board was split 2-2 and Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell voted against granting his release.

Reed was convicted in 2006 of one count each of aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Officer James Sackett, according to state records.

The St. Paul Police Department says Sackett was killed by gunfire in the line of duty on May 22, 1970, when he responded to a fake emergency call. According to officials, he left behind his wife and four children.

Reed was sentenced to life in prison and became eligible for parole in September 2021.

When Reed asked Schnell after the vote why he took such a "hardline position," the commissioner cited "victim and public sentiment."

"The victim's family, law enforcement, and the public were heard - and the board made the right decision," the St. Paul Police Federation said in response to the vote. "Officer Sackett's sacrifice will never be forgotten."

The board will consider supervised parole for Reed again in March 2028.