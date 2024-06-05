Watch CBS News
St. Paul police ask for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run outside White Dragon Hall

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured two women last month.

The incident happened on May 5 outside White Dragon Hall near White Bear Avenue and Idaho Avenue. Two women in their forties, Kaj and Yia, were crossing the street, heading to their cars when they were struck. 

Family told WCCO that Kaj was expected to be released from the hospital in the week following the crash, but Yia faced a much longer recovery.

On Wednesday, St. Paul police released images of the suspect and her vehicle.

Suspect (left) and her vehicle (right) St. Paul Police Department

Police ask anyone who has information on the hit-and-run or knows who the person is, to call Sgt. Jermaine Davis at 651-266-5693.

The victims'  brother and brother-in-law spoke to WCCO shortly after the crash.

"God bless they are alive and they will take a long time to recover, but we just bless them every night," Chuck Yang said.

