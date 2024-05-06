Two women seriously hurt in suspected hit-and-run crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two women were left for dead after police said a driver hit them and then hit the gas.

It happened just before midnight outside the White Dragon Hall near White Bear Avenue and Idaho Avenue in St. Paul. Police said the women were crossing the street when they were struck.

The victim's brother and brother-in-law said they were at the venue having a fun night, and the women were heading to their cars to leave when the crash happened.

"We just hope they will be okay," Chuck Yang said.

Yang said the women, Kaj and Yia are both in their 40s and were taken to Regions Hospital.

"My sister was bruised all over her face and she had a big cut on her back and her neck," he said.

Kaj is expected to be released from the hospital this week, while Yia has a longer recovery ahead.

"My sister-in-law was in very critical condition. They say she may stay in the hospital for one or two months," he said.

Yang said his other sister who was there that night saw a black or dark-colored car driving away and heading North on White Bear Avenue but wasn't able to see a license plate. Saint Paul police are still looking for the driver and hope to talk with other witnesses.

"They were drunk, it was a hit and run or they just did it purposefully. We don't know," Yang said.

While the family waits for answers, they said they're fortunate both Kaj and Yia are still here today.

"God bless they are alive and they will take a long time to recover, but we just bless them every night," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department.