Contractor at St. Paul Park Marathon Petroleum site dies, police investigating

Police in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, say they're investigating after a man died at a refinery Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the Marathon Petroleum site in the city around 4:15 p.m. after they were told that a contractor had been injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they're currently withholding his name.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, and no hazardous materials were breached during the incident.

The incident is under investigation.