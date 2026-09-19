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Green Line train in St. Paul hits, kills pedestrian, Metro Transit police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A pedestrian was hit and killed by a METRO Green Line train Friday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to Metro Transit police.

The deadly accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. as the train traveled westbound at University Avenue West and Prior Avenue North, just southeast of the Menards store.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police, "despite live-saving measures" by first responders. Their identify has not been released.

Police say no one else was hurt, and the investigation is ongoing.

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