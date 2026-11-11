Suspect who fled St. Paul officers after holding woman against her will is still at large, police say

Police are searching for a suspect who held a woman against her will in a vehicle before fleeing officers Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Officers were first called to the area of Livingston and Fillmore avenues in downtown around 5:30 p.m. on a reported assault. They couldn't find the victim initially, but a second call alerted them to "an active kidnapping" incident.

Police say officers eventually spotted the suspect vehicle and gave chase. It ended more than 7 miles later with the suspect fleeing on foot by Iowa Avenue East and Flandrau Street, near the city's northeast border with Roseville.

Despite a search of the area with K-9s and drones, police say the suspect is still at large.

The victim was found inside the vehicle and "declined medical attention," police say, adding it's "believed the suspect and victim are known to each other and this incident is domestic in nature."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.