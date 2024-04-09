St. Paul man pleads not guilty to role in shootout at Cub Foods parking lot

ST. PAUL, Minn. —A 19-year-old man charged in connection to a St. Paul grocery store parking lot shootout that injured a teenage girl pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, Marquan Husten-Myles, of St. Paul, faces three felony counts in connection to the March 17 shooting. The charges are for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A second person, a 17-year-old boy also from St. Paul, was also charged as a juvenile. He faces three felony counts, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Isaiah Parkin, 20, also faces felony charges of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting for the incident.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 a.m. to a Cub Foods located at 1177 Clarence Street on the report of multiple men shooting at each other in the parking lot, according to the complaint. Those involved in the shooting had left in two different vehicles by the time officers arrived.

Police say they found multiple bullet casings from three different firearms in an aisle near the front entrance. Two nearby vehicles were struck with rounds, with their windows shattered. There was also damage to the store window. A Girl Scout packing cookies was inside the store near a window that was hit by gunfire and a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

Charges say surveillance video shows Husten-Myles and the 17-year-old suspect exiting the grocery store and walking toward a Kia Optima that they parked in the fire lane in front of the store.

As they were walking to the vehicle, a man — later identified as Parkin — got out of a car parked down the aisle and allegedly began shooting at the two. The two parties fired multiple rounds at each other before fleeing the scene in their vehicles.

Husten-Myles acknowledged that he had been shot at and said the dispute stems from a 2019 homicide in St. Paul, the complaint said.

WCCO does not typically identify juvenile suspects unless they are formally charged as adults.

