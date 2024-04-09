Watch CBS News
Woman, 2 children dead after "incident" in Ramsey park, authorities say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

RAMSEY, Minn. — A woman and two children are dead after an "isolated incident" in a north metro park Monday morning, authorities said.

A welfare check brought the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Ramsey Police Department to Rum River Central Park just before 10 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Responding authorities found two dead people — a woman and a girl — in a parked vehicle, along with an injured boy. The boy was hospitalized and later died, authorities said.

The sheriff's office did not say how the deaths occurred, but said there is "no known threat to the public."

Multiple agencies are investigating.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

Anthony Bettin
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 11:28 AM CDT

