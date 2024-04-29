St. Paul man pleads guilty to role in shootout outside Cub Foods

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 19-year-old man charged in connection to a St. Paul grocery store parking lot shootout that injured a teenage girl accepted a plea deal on Monday.

Marquan Husten-Myles, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. He originally pleaded not guilty to three counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

A second person, a 17-year-old boy from St. Paul, was also charged in connection to the shooting. He faces three felony counts, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Isaiah Parkin, 20, also faces felony charges of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting for the incident.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 a.m. to a Cub Foods located at 1177 Clarence Street on the report of multiple men shooting at each other in the parking lot, according to the complaint. Those involved in the shooting had left in two different vehicles by the time officers arrived.

Police say they found multiple bullet casings from three different firearms in an aisle near the front entrance. Two nearby vehicles were struck with rounds. There was also damage to the store window. A Girl Scout packing cookies was inside the store near a window that was hit by gunfire and a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet.

Charges say surveillance video shows Husten-Myles and the 17-year-old suspect exiting the grocery store and walking toward a Kia Optima that they parked in the fire lane in front of the store.

As they were walking to the vehicle, a man — later identified as Parkin — got out of a car parked down the aisle and allegedly began shooting at the two. The two parties fired multiple rounds at each other before fleeing the scene in their vehicles.

A sentencing for Husten-Myles is scheduled for June 28.

WCCO does not typically identify juvenile suspects unless they are formally charged as adults.

