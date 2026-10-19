St. Paul man fatally shot himself after shooting girlfriend, police say

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured and a man dead.

According to police, officers on Saturday afternoon were called to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Arkwright Street. They were responding to the report of a woman claiming her boyfriend was threatening to shoot her.

Police say as officers were responding they learned the woman had been shot and the man shot himself. When they arrived, they found the woman outside with apparent gunshot wounds. After being treated at the scene, she was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers then entered the building and found a man inside the apartment suffering from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.