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Man, 61, dies days after blow to the head in downtown St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A 61-year-old man died days after he was assaulted in downtown St. Paul, authorities said Tuesday. 

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Dorothy Day Place around 6 p.m. on Aug. 3. The victim, identified as Isaiah Wilson, had been struck in the head and suffered severe injuries.

Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries on Friday.

No one has been arrested, and police are investigating what led up to the assault.

The incident marks the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year.

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