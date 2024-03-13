Suspect who shot at Ramsey County deputy in custody, police say

Ramsey County deputy hit by shrapnel after suspect fired shots at his vehicle: Sheriff

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A suspect who shot at a Ramsey County deputy during a chase earlier this month is now in custody, police said Wednesday.

St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Mike Ernster said the suspect was arrested on the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue Wednesday morning. Shortly after that, the 17-year-old police said was driving during the chase turned himself in, Ernster said. Neither suspect has been charged.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said a suspect fired at Deputy Joe Kill during a chase on March 1. Police said Kill "was struck by debris or possibly shrapnel from the bullets coming into his vehicle."

The chase began when officers spotted a dark-colored vehicle being driven recklessly near Payne Avenue and Jessamine Street in St. Paul, according to police. The driver was speeding and running stop signs, police said.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but they fled. Police did not pursue, but informed other law enforcement in the area of the vehicle.

Kill spotted it and also tried to stop the driver, but they fled again, police said. Kill pursued, and that's when a passenger in the suspect vehicle shot at him, according to police. Kill stopped the pursuit when something struck him in the vest.

Kill was treated at the scene and had no apparent injuries, police said.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was later found and impounded.

Ernster said the case is still "ongoing, open and active."

Chief Axel Henry said Wednesday that gun violence, and in particular violence against police, "is a very, very serious issue for our state and we take it very seriously."

"We want to be the worst place for you to fire guns at," Henry said.

Note: The video above originally aired March 2, 2024.