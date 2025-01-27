St. Paul Winter Carnival ice sculptures inspired by drawings of Children's Minnesota patients

St. Paul Winter Carnival ice sculptors get sweet inspiration for their work

St. Paul Winter Carnival ice sculptors get sweet inspiration for their work

St. Paul Winter Carnival ice sculptors get sweet inspiration for their work

ST. PAUL, Minn. — On Monday, the St. Paul Winter Carnival featured a few special ice sculptures made from a sweet inspiration.

Ice sculptors took pictures drawn by Children's Minnesota patients and carved them into ice.

The idea for the sculptures at Rice Park came from Tom Klug, a sculptor who had a daughter that was a patient at Children's Minnesota previously.

They are meant to bring a smile to these children's faces as they are going through a tough time.

"Seeing that whole experience, seeing the time and effort they put into this is amazing," said Hana Sowelam, a Children's Minnesota patient, "and seeing a work that you created being represented through the ice is so cool to see, and they definitely did us justice with their ice sculptures. They look wonderful."

The ice carvings will be on display at the carnival until it wraps up on Sunday.

WCCO