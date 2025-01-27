Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Paul Winter Carnival ice sculptures inspired by drawings of Children's Minnesota patients

By Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival ice sculptors get sweet inspiration for their work
St. Paul Winter Carnival ice sculptors get sweet inspiration for their work 01:40

ST. PAUL, Minn. — On Monday, the St. Paul Winter Carnival featured a few special ice sculptures made from a sweet inspiration.

Ice sculptors took pictures drawn by Children's Minnesota patients and carved them into ice.

The idea for the sculptures at Rice Park came from Tom Klug, a sculptor who had a daughter that was a patient at Children's Minnesota previously. 

They are meant to bring a smile to these children's faces as they are going through a tough time.     

"Seeing that whole experience, seeing the time and effort they put into this is amazing," said Hana Sowelam, a Children's Minnesota patient, "and seeing a work that you created being represented through the ice is so cool to see, and they definitely did us justice with their ice sculptures. They look wonderful."

The ice carvings will be on display at the carnival until it wraps up on Sunday. 

4p-vo-patient-art-into-ice-wcco6yr9.jpg
WCCO
Lisa Meadows
web-lisa-meadows-1.jpg

Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.