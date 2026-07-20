Large police presence in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood

There is a large police presence in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday evening.

Aerial video showed several law enforcement vehicles parked across St. Paul Avenue, near Davern Street, and several officers on a sidewalk outside a building.

Several law enforcement personnel and police vehicles in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 20, 2026. WCCO

A WCCO photojournalist at the scene saw police tape blocking off at least one building in the area.

A law enforcement vehicle with its emergency lights activated parked on St. Paul Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 20, 2026. WCCO

WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Police Department and is working to learn more.

This story will be updated.