Large police presence in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood
There is a large police presence in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday evening.
Aerial video showed several law enforcement vehicles parked across St. Paul Avenue, near Davern Street, and several officers on a sidewalk outside a building.
A WCCO photojournalist at the scene saw police tape blocking off at least one building in the area.
WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Police Department and is working to learn more.
This story will be updated.