St. Paul's Grand Old Day brings together community while spotlighting local businesses

It's the kickoff to summer, known as the Midwest's largest one-day free street festival.

The event brings more than 200,000 people to 30 blocks of St. Paul's historic Grand Avenue, organizers said.

"It's a way for us to highlight Grand Avenue and all that makes it special year-round," said Holly Weinkauf, board president for the Grand Avenue Business Association.

A 5K run and parade kicked off the Sunday tradition that's gone on more years than not for more than half a century.

"It's a great community celebration, just seeing everybody come together for a day of joy," said Weinkauf.

Not only does the event bring people together, but Weinkauf said it's also a boost for business, in an area that's faced an exodus in recent years, from Salut to Pottery Barn.

Weinkauf is the owner of Grand Avenue business Red Balloon Bookshop, which was busy with customers Sunday.

"Grand Old Day may be the first time they find our store and they come in and… they come back," said Weinkauf.

Sharon Lane recently moved to St. Paul from Seattle and shares her new resident's perspective.

"I like the fact that the community has come together as a whole. I like all the different foods that you can taste and it gives me the opportunity to meet people," said Lane.