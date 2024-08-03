St. Paul fire engine involved in crash with car, two taken to Regions

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul Fire engine was involved in a crash with a car around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The fire engine was responding to a fire emergency when the crash happened. An adult woman in her 70s and adult man in his 70s were both in the car at the time of the crash, both needed to be extricated.

They were taken to Regions hospital. The man suffered non life-threatening injuries, the woman has life-threatening injuries.

No one inside the fire engine was hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.