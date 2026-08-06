Fatal pedestrian crash on I-94 in St. Paul under investigation, state patrol says

Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on a highway in St. Paul, Minnesota, Thursday morning.

Around 12:20 a.m., a driver going west on Interstate 94 under West Seventh Street hit a pedestrian in the center lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The pedestrian was a 26-year-old woman from St. Paul.

The patrol has not yet disclosed specific injuries to either party, but classified the crash as fatal.

Authorities said they would release more information in the coming days.