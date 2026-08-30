St. Paul mother dies saving young daughter from house fire, family says

A 3-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota, has a fighting chance to survive thanks to her mother's heroics in a devastating house fire.

Jenny McGovern said her 38-year-old sister, Bonnie Pierce, died on Aug. 22 after the duplex she was living in caught fire. She said that Pierce was taking a nap when the fire began, but her 12-year-old daughter was able to make it out safely.

McGovern thinks that Pierce may have assumed the 12-year-old had her 3-year-old sister with her, but when she made it outside, she realized the toddler was missing.

According to McGovern, Pierce ran back inside. Interim St. Paul Fire Chief Greg Duren said that a firefighter discovered Pierce lying on top of the 3-year-old inside, shielding her from the fire and the heavy smoke.

While first responders got both to the hospital, Pierce died that afternoon.

"She's a hero. She died a hero," McGovern said. "She's my hero forever. I cannot thank her enough for saving that little girl's life."

McGovern said that Pierce was a force of nature. She said that her sister made everyone laugh, a person who was there for others when they needed her, including her four daughters.

"She touched people's lives that were in the darkest of dark times and she would give the shirt off her back if they needed it," McGovern said.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire, but are urging people to make safety plans and check to make sure that smoke detectors and other equipment are working properly.

As of Saturday, the3-year-old was still in critical condition, according to the fire department.