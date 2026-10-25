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Crime

Man shot, killed in St. Paul's Dayton Bluff neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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St. Paul, Minnesota, police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to a residence on the 700 block of Sixth Street East at approximately 6:45 p.m. on a report of multiple shots fired.

As officers arrived, police say a man was admitted to Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite medical treatment, the man died a short time later. Investigators believe the man had been shot at the scene on Sixth Street East, where officers found multiple shell casings.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

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