Police, SWAT respond to St. Paul apartment building after reports of shots fired

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police and SWAT team members responded to a St. Paul apartment building Tuesday morning after several reports of gunfire.

Residents of the building on Lexington Parkway North were evacuated and nearby streets blocked off "as a safety precaution," the St. Paul Police Department said.

Police said authorities responded after "multiple calls of shots fired" and said a suspect may be in an apartment.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

