Passenger revived with Narcan after crash near I-394 in St. Louis Park, city officials say

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Police are investigating a crash that happened in St. Louis Park Tuesday night that was connected to a drug overdose.

City officials say it happened at about 8:42 p.m. on Park Place and Wayzata Boulevard near Interstate 394. Police say a vehicle with four men inside exited the interstate at Xenia Avenue and then "struck stationary objects, causing airbags to deploy."

Officers arrived to find the passengers all unconscious, but none appeared injured. All were believed to be under the influence, and one of the men was revived via naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. They were all taken to an area hospital.

Police also say a woman came up to officers at the scene, claiming to have been a passenger, which officers determined to be a lie. Police say she was "transported to the hospital on a medical hold."

The crash is still under investigation.