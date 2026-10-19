Fire destroys home, detached garage in St. Louis Park, city officials say

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and its detached garage overnight Sunday in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

City officials say the fire department was first alerted around 1:45 a.m. to the fire at a home on Aquila Avenue South and Minnetonka Boulevard.

WCCO

Investigators believe the fire originated in the garage before spreading to the home.

All residents got out safely, but officials say both structures were destroyed and a neighboring house was damaged.

The Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team is leading the investigation.