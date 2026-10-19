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Fire destroys home, detached garage in St. Louis Park, city officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a house and its detached garage overnight Sunday in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

City officials say the fire department was first alerted around 1:45 a.m. to the fire at a home on Aquila Avenue South and Minnetonka Boulevard.  

slp-fire.jpg
WCCO

Investigators believe the fire originated in the garage before spreading to the home. 

All residents got out safely, but officials say both structures were destroyed and a neighboring house was damaged.

The Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team is leading the investigation.

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