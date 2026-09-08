Police search for motorist who struck scooter and fled in St. Joseph

St. Joseph police are searching for a vehicle that struck a scooter rider and fled the scene late Saturday night.

The St. Joseph Police Department says a car traveling southbound on 12th Avenue Southeast hit someone on a scooter at the intersection of Minnesota Street East and 12th Avenue Southeast sometime between 11:35 p.m. Saturday and 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police did not release information on the victim's condition.

The vehicle likely has front-end damage and possibly a damaged windshield.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to call the police at 320-363-8250.

St. Joseph is about 70 miles northwest of Minneapolis.