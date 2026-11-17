It's award-winning, it's world-renowned and its new head chocolatier started making chocolate out of boredom during COVID.

Meet the man behind St. Croix Chocolate Company.

Chocolate is a universal love language and Jason Moldan speaks it well.

"An art and a science to keep the chocolate looking and tasting good," Moldan said.

Moldan took over St. Croix Chocolate Company last year.

"I wouldn't have thought two years ago that I was doing this," Moldan said.

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Before that, Moldan spent 23 years in the military, with two tours in Iraq, and worked at a Fortune 10 tech company.

"I'm one of those people that grasps at obscure things," Moldan said.

Chocolate was a hard left. COVID gave him opportunity.

"Boredom got me into chocolate, and then I fell in love with it, the science behind it, the fundamentals," he said. "And even when you mess it up, it's still really good."

It was a book called "Main Street Millionaire" that inspired a career change

"I started cold calling all the chocolate shops and bakeries in the cities and just being like, 'Hey, you looking to get out of the business?' And shockingly, three of them responded to me with like, 'Yes, actually we are,'" Moldan said. "This was a fantasy. I never expected St. Croix Chocolate. This is an iconic brand of chocolate. I'm like, 'Oh, you guys are serious.'"

The pressure was on.

"So living up to that reputation, there's a lot of pressure I put on myself to make something of that caliber that's uniquely mine," he said.

And he has, starting with the stinger. His hot honey caramel took home international hardware this year.

"Hands down, people say owning a business is tough, it is more exhausting than the military. It's more exhausting than Fortune 10 technology, it consumes all of you. So you really need to want it. There's no days off," Moldan said.

Each confection is created with care.

"Everything here is homemade. Everything's made from scratch, small batch, right here in this little, tiny kitchen," Moldan said.

Delicately tempered, meticulously decorated and inspected three times.

In the peak of their busy season, they produce 6,000 chocolates in just one week, give or take.

It's a labor of love that Moldan loves sharing.

"The giddiness of when I approach the store and I'm like, I'm coming to my kitchen. My kitchen," he said. "I make world-class chocolate. I do something that very few people in the world do."

Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.

"It all works out the way it was meant to be," Moldan said.

St Croix Chocolate Company is open Thursday through Sunday. Its holiday treats are available to order online.