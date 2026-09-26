Boy, woman attacked by group of "juvenile males" near St. Cloud State University, police say

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, say two boys are in custody after another boy and a woman were assaulted by a group Tuesday afternoon near St. Cloud State University.

The attacks happened around 4 p.m. near Sixth Avenue South and 15th Street South, a few blocks southwest of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Police say about "10 to 12 juvenile males" jumped the boy, and a woman who tried to stop the attack was then "struck with a bat by an unknown male." Both victims suffered minor injuries.

The police department's Community Response Team eventually tracked down and arrested two of the suspects, both St. Cloud residents, who are "being held in secure detention" with both expected to face felony assault charges.

Police say more arrests and charges are likely, and anyone with information on this case is asked to call 320-251-1200. Tipsters can also call Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or submit a tip online at tricountycrimestoppers.org.