St. Agnes sophomore has 150+ strikeouts so far this softball season

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Aggies enter the diamond on gamedays with assurance, knowing who they have working for them on the mound.

Sophomore Angela Proper has over 150 strikeouts this season already, barely allowing opponents to get a run.

"I've really improved from last year, just having confidence and really going after my opponents," Proper said.

Part of that improvement is her strength.

"I love weight lifting, I think it's really fun, and it's really good strength building," she said.

Her coach, Dan Berthiaume, says Proper is one of the best pitchers he's coached in his 10 seasons with the Aggies.

"She can locate her pitches, she's got a change-up, she can spin the ball," he said.

Proper has been on the mound since she was 7 years old, following in the footsteps of her three older sisters who plated the game, including her sister, Katherine, who had over 800 strikeouts in four years of high school.

"I'm not trying to bear her, but I think it's something fun to chase after, kind of a sibling rivalry," Proper said.

While wins don't come without the skills to back them, this team also relies heavily on something bigger than them and selflessly play this team sport.

"Everyone is working for each other. I don't think there is anyone in the program or on the team working for themselves," Proper said.