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20-year-old man injured in northern Minnesota squad car crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after authorities say he slammed into a deputy's squad car in northern Minnesota.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Samuelson Road near Cook around 8 p.m. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said the deputy was on duty and traveling west on the highway. The 20-year-old's pickup truck failed to stop for the stop sign, authorities said.

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St. Louis County Sheriff

The 50-year-old St. Louis County deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

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