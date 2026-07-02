20-year-old man injured in northern Minnesota squad car crash

A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after authorities say he slammed into a deputy's squad car in northern Minnesota.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Samuelson Road near Cook around 8 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the deputy was on duty and traveling west on the highway. The 20-year-old's pickup truck failed to stop for the stop sign, authorities said.

St. Louis County Sheriff

The 50-year-old St. Louis County deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.