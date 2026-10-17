Spotlight on beef as Minnesota midterms near

For the 25th year, future Minnesota beef farmers are taking over the State Fairgrounds for the annual Minnesota Beef Expo.

This year, an expo leader says, is not like many in years past. For farmers, they've been some of the most profitable. A triple whammy of high demand, shrinking supply and drought deflated herds have driven prices to record levels.

Per CBS, the national average price for a pound of uncooked ground beef is $7.15. That's up 7.9% from a year ago. The USDA reports that the price of ground beef has increased by about 60% over the past five years.

"We somehow have to get the beef cow numbers to eventually moderate prices," said Kent Thiesse of the Minnesota Beef Expo. "As long as demand stays strong, I think the demand will stay up there."

Thiesse says many cattle farmers are aging out - making the push to educate and train young people even more important.