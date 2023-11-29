Taylor Swift was Spotify's most-streamed artist in 2023. Here's how to see Spotify Wrapped

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film available to rent on demand on Dec. 13 Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film available to rent on demand on Dec. 13 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been anything but a cruel summer — or year — for Taylor Swift.

Spotify Wrapped revealed Wednesday that Swift was the most-streamed artist globally in 2023, checking in with more than 26.1 billion streams since Jan. 1.

Rounding out the top five are Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

Swift's songs "Cruel Summer" and "Anti-Hero" came in as the sixth and 10th most-streamed songs globally, respectively. Her album "Lover," was the seventh most streamed album.

It's been quite the year for the Berks County native.

Swift's Eras Tour broke records, then the movie release broke AMC Theatres presale records -- the film will be available to rent on demand beginning Dec. 13. She released two re-recorded albums -- "1989 (Taylor's Version)" and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

The Year of Swift didn't just take over the music world -- Swift entered the sports sphere by entering a relationship with Travis Kelce, the brother of Eagles legend Jason Kelce.

How to see Spotify wrapped 2023

If you want to see how much Swift — or other artists — you listened to this year, here's how to access your Spotify Wrapped.

It's the time of the year where Spotify users get to see what artists they spent the most time with over the past year -- but there's a new wrinkle for 2023. Spotify Wrapped will not be limited to just the mobile app for iOS and Android.

Spotify said Wednesday that this year's Wrapped will be available for the first time online at Spotify.com/Wrapped.

Users on their phone should see an option on the top menu on the Spotify app that says "Wrapped" -- it should be the last option on the menu where it says "all," music," podcasts" and "audiobooks."

Mobile users can also access Wrapped via the search section of the app -- or even on the home screen. When users open the app, there will be a badge saying "Your 2023 Wrapped," with a subtitle saying "Unwrap your listening highlights."