Taylor Swift doubles rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's screen time in Sunday NFL broadcast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Fox's TV coverage made clear, the star of Sunday's NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears was nowhere near the field.

Taylor Swift visited Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to see Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her rumored partner, in what turned out to be a lopsided 41-10 win for the defending Super Bowl champions.

During the TV broadcast of the game, Fox's cameras were often trained on the Kelce family suite, where Swift -- decked out in Chiefs red, despite her professed love for the Eagles -- joined Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Eagles center Jason Kelce, as well as a number of family and friends.

Swift made nine appearances during the three-hour broadcast, totaling a minute and 21 seconds of screen time. Seven of those appearances were paired with shots of Travis Kelce, which is where the network seemed to make its feelings known about which of the two they preferred.

Kelce was shown first on each of the seven occasions, averaging about four seconds of airtime. The network then cut the Swift immediately thereafter, who averaged almost 8 and a half seconds per appearance, more than double that of her rumored new beau.

A bulk of Swift's airtime came in the third quarter, which is when Kelce caught a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to put the Chiefs up 40-0. Fox showed Swift three times for a total of 39 seconds, including a 19-second slow-motion replay of the popstar reacting to Kelce's touchdown by leaping in the air, chest-bumping a friend, and appearing to scream, "let's f---ing go."

Kelce finished the game with seven catches for 69 yards.

It was Swift's first visit to the stadium since July when her Eras Tour, which is expected to gross more than $2 billion in the U.S. alone, visited Kansas City. The tour does not resume until Oct. 18 in Miami, which gives her time to catch the Chiefs' next three games if she'd like.

Kelce takes the field again Sunday night when the Chiefs travel to New Jersey to face the New York Jets.